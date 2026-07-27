Mpunga, once a prolific striker, keeps youth busy with sports tournaments

Zomba South MP Dr James Mpunga says he will continue organising various competitions in his constituency as a way of nurturing local talent while also making it easier to engage directly with residents.

Mpunga, a former footballer who was known as a prolific striker during his playing days, recently launched a football tournament along with a netball competition.

He made the latest remarks at Chikowi playground in Zomba, where he was also unveiling a K2 million pool tournament.

“Through these competitions, where people gather together, I am able to hear what residents in the area want in terms of development.

“These tournaments also nurture talent that, in future, could help some of these young people earn a living,” Mpunga said.

Traditional leader Jeremani said young people in the area are now kept busy through the tournaments, which he said helps steer them away from behaviour that could otherwise put their lives at risk.

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