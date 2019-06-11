Mr. and Miss  Polyt crowned: Fortunate Phiri , Mathias Mphamba win Airtel-sponsored pegeant

Students Fortunate Phiri and Mathias Mphamba were crowned Mr. and Miss Polytechnic 2019 pageant held at the Polytechnic College in Blantyre on Saturday, during the social weekend powered by Airtel Malawi.

The two, all 18-year-old, expressed that winning the titles would open doors to opportunities in the modelling industry.

“The title has given me a voice, which I intend to use to address fellow students,” said the new Miss Poly , Fortunate Phiri.

“I intend to use the title to motivate and influence my peers positively,” she said, while indicating that she will not let the title hinder her education, stressing “Education comes first.”

Miss Poly also disclosed that with the title, she intends to inspire her fellow girls and women.

“I want them to know that it’s possible to show up what they are capable of doing without fear. So, to motivate others is my dream and not to get spoiled or spoil others.”

Phiri said being Miss Poly for 2019/2020, she knows that she has motivated others.

On his part, Mphamba said winning the Mr Poly title means a great deal and described it as an honour and a privilege that he doesn’t take it for granted.

Airtel’s Senior Zone Business Manager Leslie Tsilizani said the company offered to support because it is a youth-centred brand.

He said Airtel aims at empowering the youth to unleash their full potential and realise their dreams.

“Apart from the fun with Airtel, students also use our network to access various social networks as well as academic resources and we will sponsor such kind of events in all the 22 colleges in the country,” he said.

Various artists led by Blakjak entertained the audiences at both event

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :