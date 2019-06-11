Mr. and Miss  Polyt crowned: Fortunate Phiri , Mathias Mphamba win Airtel-sponsored pegeant

Students   Fortunate Phiri  and   Mathias Mphamba   were   crowned Mr. and Miss Polytechnic  2019 pageant held at the Polytechnic College in Blantyre  on Saturday, during the  social weekend powered by Airtel Malawi.

The two,  all 18-year-old, expressed that winning the titles would open doors to opportunities in the modelling industry.

“The title has given me a voice, which I intend to use to address fellow students,” said the new Miss Poly , Fortunate Phiri.

“I intend to use the title to motivate and influence my peers positively,” she said, while indicating that she will not let the title hinder her education,  stressing “Education comes first.”

Miss Poly also disclosed that with the title, she intends to inspire her fellow girls and women.

“I want them to know that it’s possible to show up what they are capable of doing without fear. So, to motivate others is my dream and not to get spoiled or spoil others.”

Phiri said being Miss Poly  for 2019/2020, she   knows  that  she has  motivated others.

On his part, Mphamba said winning the Mr Poly title  means a great deal and described it as  an honour and a privilege that he  doesn’t  take it  for granted.

Airtel’s Senior Zone Business Manager Leslie Tsilizani  said the company offered to support because it is a youth-centred brand.

He said Airtel aims  at empowering the youth to unleash their full potential and realise their dreams.

“Apart from the fun with Airtel, students also use our network to access various social networks as well as academic resources and we will sponsor such kind of events in all the 22 colleges in the country,” he said.

Various artists led by  Blakjak  entertained the audiences at both event

