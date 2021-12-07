MRA fines ‘Chita One’ close to K500m for invading tax on alcohol importation

Tax policing enforcers, The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has fined, a Malawian business man, Davie Banda, trading as Chita One Investments K468 670 282. 73 for smuggling alcohol into the country without paying tax.

The Malawi Revenue Authority has confirmed that they are indeed demanding over K400 million from Mr Dave Banda for evading tax.

MRA in a demand notice, which Nyasa Times has seen, dated November 26, 2021, Banda, who is the managing director of Chita One Investments, imported into Malawi assorted alcoholic beverages without paying a dime in custom duties amounting to K468 670 282. 73.

Reads in part the MRA demand notice signed by MRA Commissioner of Customs and Excise Fredrick Mpeusa:

“We are in receipt of information and documentation from our counterparts in Mozambique through mutual administrative assistance that you imported into Malawi through Mozambique assorted alcoholic beverages during the period between September and November 2021.

“These goods were supplied from Limpopo Bonded Warehouse of Private Bag x632 Musina, 0900, South Africa, valued at ZAR3, 142 590. The beverages were declared as direct transit to Malawi both in the country of consignment and countries of transit namely South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.”

The notice further says that the information indicates that the said transit consignments were discharged by Mozambique Customs within a prescribed period and exportation to Malawi was certified at Calomue Border.”

According to the demand notice, MRA established that these beverages were never declared at any Malawi Customs designated port as such customs duties were not paid contrary to Section 134 of the Customs and Excise Act, Chapter 42:01 of the laws of Malawi.

“In so doing, you deprived the government of Malawi of revenue amounting to K468 670 282. 73 and you are therefore, being requested to present the said goods to customs or settle the duty evaded plus a fine of 100 percent of the prejudiced amount within 14 days from the date of the receipt of this letter.

“Failing which we shall institute criminal proceedings against yourself without further notice,” further reads the demand notice.

