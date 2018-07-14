MRA staff to go on sit-in strike over Mbilizi contract renewal

Major revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) staff are on Tuesday set to go on a sit in to force the government reverse its decision to renew the contract of deputy commissioner Rosa Mbilizi.

Sources at the MRA say Mbilizi treats the MRA like her own personal estate and treats members of staff without respect.

“Just because she has powerful political connections, she thinks she can treat members of staff anyhow, the way she treats her housemaids,” said our sources.

Mbilizi is said to be running the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s personal businesses and is highly connected to the political elite of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mbilizi refused to comment on the matter whilst the MRA spokesman could not be reached for comment.

If the sit in goes ahead, the government is going to lose huge sums of money used for the running of government which include salaries for civil servants and buying of medicine in public hospitals.

