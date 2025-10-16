MRA unveils Electronic Invoicing System to empower businesses nationwide

In a landmark move toward digital transformation, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is launching its cutting-edge Electronic Invoicing System (EIS) on November 1, 2025. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize tax administration, making compliance simpler, more transparent, and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. The EIS replaces the Electronic Fiscal Devices, (EFDS).

Speaking to this publication, a senior MRA official who introduced himself as Mr. Banda explained that the new system is efficient thus would go along way in enhancing revenue collection.

“This is a transformative step in our digital tax journey,’ said the MRA official adding; “We’re excited about the efficiency and accessibility EIS brings to Malawi’s business community.”

The EIS eliminates the need for outdated Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) and MRA roll paper, offering businesses free access to web-based Point of Sale (POS) terminals. Invoices can now be generated instantly using computers, smartphones, or tablets, with real-time data synchronization, even during internet outages thus ensuring seamless operations.

Beyond invoicing, EIS empowers businesses with real-time stock tracking, digital recordkeeping, and access to dynamic reports on sales, inventory, and supplier data. These features are exportable in multiple formats and integrate smoothly with existing accounting systems, enhancing decision-making and operational agility.

While some stakeholders initially expressed concerns about device accessibility, experts now see this as an opportunity to accelerate digital inclusion. “This system encourages innovation and opens doors for tech partnerships that can support informal traders,” said Milward Mafuleka, a business consultant based in Lilongwe. He added: “It’s a chance to uplift small businesses by connecting them to affordable digital tools.”

The requirement for electronic receipts from all suppliers is fostering a more integrated economy. By encouraging formal engagement with informal vendors, EIS promotes transparency and helps small suppliers grow through formal recognition.

Concerns about data privacy have sparked constructive dialogue around digital safeguards. Experts are optimistic about the MRA’s commitment to robust data governance. “This is a chance to set new standards for secure digital business practices,” said a data governance specialist. “With the right protections, businesses can operate confidently and competitively.”

While initial setup may require investment, the long-term benefits far outweigh the costs. Businesses are already seeing the value in reduced paperwork, faster transactions, and improved financial oversight. MRA is actively supporting the transition with training programs, feedback sessions, and infrastructure upgrades.

As the launch date approaches, excitement is building across Malawi’s diverse business landscape. Stakeholders are embracing the EIS as a bold step toward a smarter, more connected economy.

The EIS is more than a tax tool, it’s a platform for growth, innovation, and empowerment,” said a Blantyre based Tax Expert. “Together, we’re building a future where every business, big or small, can thrive.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :