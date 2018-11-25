Msaka hails Egyptian Muslim Brothers for developmental interventions in Malawi

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka has hailed Egyptian Muslim brothers for their contribution towards development in the country describing them as the country’s partners in development.
He made the remarks on Friday at Traditional Authority (TA) Bwananyambi in Mangochi during the official handover of nine mosques and 11 boreholes that the Egyptian Brothers have constructed and sunk in the area.
Msaka said government has always appreciated the Egyptian Brothers’ gesture and all the pledges that they have made in the areas of education, agriculture and health.
“We are very grateful for the developments that the Egyptian brothers have promised to initiate such as irrigation scheme, construction of schools, and clinics among other things,” the Minister said
Msaka pleaded with people in the area to take good care of the facilities and to avoid vandalism of any kind.
He said construction of schools in the area would help in making education accessible to everyone thereby reducing illiteracy levels.
Msaka took advantage of the event to warn Primary School Administration structures in the country against collecting money from parents saying primary school education is for free in the country.
“Primary schools should stop demanding money from parents because primary school education is free. When Primary School Authorities are demand money ask them as to where does government money which is allocated to you go? he advised them.
Egyptian Brothers Project Engineer for International Relief, Welfare and Development, Sheik Ibrahim Mher said it was their desire to lift up the lives of Malawians in the area and across the country by meeting their social needs, including food.
“There is plenty of water which remains unutilized in the area and we would like to venture into irrigation farming so that people should be harvesting more than once a year,” he explained.
Mher added: “We want to help government in uplifting the lives of Malawians by providing good services to the people; ignorance can best be fought if the community has people who are well educated and it is our wish to promote education in the country.”
TA Bwananyambi commended the Egyptian Brothers for constructing the mosques saying the initiative would strengthen Islamic faith in the area.
He thanked the country's leadership for opening doors to the "Egyptian Brothers and friends" to come into the country with the development initiatives.
Please as God fearing Malawians let us not coment negatively on religious matters. Let us all accept in coexistence and move forward with love and harmony
Mpeni wa nsengwa ku phasa. That’s what these brothers are.
Beware, is it Sheik Imran Mohammad Sherif I am seeing in the picture or his resemblance? The man is no good
The Muslim Brotherhood?
i am worried because if this same possibility….it disaster if it is
Oh yes @BigMan. It’s the very same Muslim Brotherhood which is banned even in its own country of origin in Egypt; whose leader, Mohamed Morsi is in prison for terrorism/treason related offences. It is the organisation that is responsible for the mess that is currently in Egypt and which President Al Sisi is trying to correct. @BigMan, it’s the organisation that is banned even in Saudi Arabia (the cradle of Islam) and in most of the states in the Middle East and North Africa. The Muslim Brotherhood is anathema even to most devout Muslims. When it was first established years… Read more »