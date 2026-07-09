Msaka promises MPs: ‘No student will be forced out’ over University fee hike

Minister of Higher Education Bright Msaka has assured Parliament that no student will be forced to abandon their university education because of the recent tuition fee increases at public universities, seeking to calm a row that has spread rapidly across political parties, student bodies and civil society since the hikes were announced.

The assurance comes amid mounting pressure on government to reverse the fee increases, which critics warn will place higher education beyond the reach of many Malawian families already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Responding to concerns raised by MPs on Thursday, Msaka said his ministry is finalising measures to cushion vulnerable students from the impact of the new fees, and told the House a comprehensive plan would soon be presented outlining how government intends to ensure the fee changes do not disrupt access to higher education.

“No student will fail to continue with their education because of the increase in university fees,” Msaka told lawmakers, pointing to the national student loan scheme and other assistance programmes as evidence of government’s continued commitment to supporting financially disadvantaged students.

His comments followed pointed questioning from several MPs, who pressed the minister to explain government’s position on the fee increases, arguing the decision had generated widespread public concern and uncertainty among students and their families.

Fees spark backlash

The tuition adjustments have triggered fierce opposition nationwide, with opposition parties, student organisations and civil society groups demanding an immediate reversal.

Critics argue the increases will disproportionately hit students from low-income households and risk shutting out thousands of qualified young Malawians from university altogether.

Government has defended the increases as necessary to improve the quality and long-term sustainability of university education, while insisting that financially vulnerable students will continue to be supported through public financing mechanisms.

With pressure building both inside and outside Parliament, attention now turns to the details of the support plan the Ministry of Higher Education has promised — and whether it will be enough to satisfy critics who say the fee hikes should never have gone ahead in the first place.

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