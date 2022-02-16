Msaka says not part of Nankhumwa’s ‘Shadow Cabinet’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the eastern region, Bright Msaka, has written the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa revealing that he belongs to the former President Peter Mutharika’s camp and, therefore, cannot be party of the former’s “shadow cabinet.”

He was appointed as shadow cabinet Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Last week, Nankhumwa announced a 33-member shadow cabinet – a development that ruffled feathers within the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which continues to suffer massive fragmentation over leadership squabbles.

Despite Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara upholding the cabinet after making announcing it in the Chamber, Msaka has since distanced himself from it – days after United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi also told the press that he was not consulted and therefore could not recognize it.

In a letter to Nankhumwa, dated February 15, 2022, which Nyasa Times has seen, Msaka blatantly shows his loyalty to DPP’s Mutharika faction.

“As you are aware, the leadership of our Party, the Democratic Progressive Party, does not agree with the manner in which the Shadow Cabinet was appointed. The DPP leadership does not recognize the Shadow Cabinet.

“I am part of the DPP leadership that does not recognize the Shadow Cabinet. Accordingly, please be informed that I do not belong to the Shadow Cabinet,” reads Msaka’s letter that has been copied to the Speaker, and Mutharika.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo issued a statement immediately Nankhumwa announced the cabinet, saying it did not have the blessing of the party.

Shadow minister of Natural Resources Werani Chilenga said it was high time people started respecting the Leader of Opposition.

He said it was surprising that some people were busy fighting the shadow Cabinet when that is normal in other countries.

“What is wrong with us Malawians? Maybe we need to school these people so that they understand their role and how Parliament operates,” said Chilenga.

He added that MCP operated with a shadow Cabinet but people who do not understand how things work are trying to bring confusion.

On his part, government Chief Whip Jacob Hara said Malawians have never had problems with such a shadow Cabinet but it is the DPP that is against it.

He said: “We have always had these positions. Malawians have never had problems with this and it has been acceptable.

“MCP has worked with shadow Cabinet in advising. It has worked very well. It is not Malawians, it is DPP.”

