MSCE exams begin smoothly as Msaka warns against cheating

June 29, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

This year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations have begun “on a positive note”, with no cases of malpractice or irregularities reported, according to Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka SC.

Msaka Hails Calm Start to MSCE Exams, Issues Tough Warning on Cheating

Speaking in Mzuzu after touring several secondary schools, Msaka said early signs were encouraging but warned that any student or adult caught cheating will face the full force of the law.

Several pupils sitting the exams said they were confident after months of preparation, describing the first day as calm and well‑organised.

A total of 197,502 candidates are writing this year’s MSCE — down slightly from 202,940 last year.

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