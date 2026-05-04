Msundwe Fired Up as Needy Students Receive Education Support

More than 30 needy students from various secondary schools across Malawi have received educational support, including upkeep items such as soap, notebooks, pens, lotion, and other learning materials.

The initiative is being implemented by Sunhawk Energy International (SEI) in partnership with the Centre for Concerned Youth in Development (CECOYD), We Are One, and Child Legacy International (CLI), under the Youth Empowerment through Sustainable Education (YESE) project.

Speaking on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Msundwe Trading Centre during the donation ceremony, YESE Project Coordinator Loveness Kaomba said the programme aims to support underprivileged learners so they can access quality education.

Kaomba said the project, which operates in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe, also focuses on preventing child marriages through its “Go Back to School” programme, which helps reintegrate girls who dropped out of school.

“We support both girls and boys who are unable to pay school fees in secondary and tertiary education. Since the programme began in 2017, over 453 learners from Kalolo have benefited,” she said.

She added that beneficiaries receive school fees support, upkeep, soap, and learning materials to ensure they can focus on their education without being held back by basic needs.

Chatsala Zone Primary Education Advisor (PEA) representative Alfred Kalinde commended SEI for its continued support, saying the initiative is helping reduce school dropouts linked to poverty and teenage pregnancies.

“This is a very good initiative, especially at a time when many learners are dropping out due to lack of school fees, which contributes to teenage pregnancies,” Kalinde said. He urged beneficiaries to work hard in school as a way of appreciating the support they are receiving.

In a separate interview, a representative of Senior Chief Kalolo said many students have the potential to reach university but are held back by lack of learning resources.

He thanked SEI Founder and President Mark Bolling for his continued commitment to supporting needy students, rescuing girls from early marriages, and giving teenage mothers a second chance at education.

“We commend SEI and its partners for this long-standing support, which is helping students achieve higher education,” he said.

SEI Director of Operations William Banda reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting learners in achieving their academic goals.

One of the beneficiaries, Form 4 student Mphatso Joseph from Dzenza Secondary School, said the support has given him a chance to continue his education after nearly dropping out due to lack of school fees and basic necessities.

Another beneficiary, Josophine Moses, who has been selected to study Bachelor of Commerce (Taxation) at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), expressed excitement at reaching her academic dream.

“I owe this to the scholarship. I would not be where I am today without this support. Going to university is a dream I once thought was impossible,” she said.

In the past, Msundwe area was associated with hooliganism and violence linked to school dropouts driven by poverty and illiteracy. However, SEI says its programmes aim to change this narrative by empowering young people through education and restoring hope in the community.

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