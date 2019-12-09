Msundwe rape victims claim pregnancy, sexual transmitted disease 

A woman who claims to have been raped by police officers at Msundwe in Lilongwe claims she is now pregnant, two months after the rape allegation.

Another woman claims she had been infected with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

All the claims come hot in the heels of dragging investigations by the police and the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) over the rape allegations.

The women have confirmed to Nyasa Times of their pregnancy and contraction of the STI and attributed this to the rape they encountered following the killing of a policeman in the area by alleged Nsundwe battalion.

Police say they will investigate the matter.

Earlier, police spokesperson James Kadadzera said action would only be taken to the perpetrators of the rape crime after a report on the issue is out.

Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa instituted a commission of inquiry on the matter soon after the allegations were made.

Nyasa Times accompanied the Chewa Heritage Foundation on a follow up fact finding mission on the rape cases and other human rights related abuses.

During the visit, Nyasa Times saw two Health passport books, one indicates that the 27 year old woman is pregnant since she had sex with the officers while the other Health passport indicates that the victim has contracted sexually Transmitted disease (STI).

Nyasa Times managed to talk to all of the victims who confirmed on their own that indeed one is Pregnant and the other one is with STI.

“Yes am pregnant I went to the hospital for examination which included various tests,” said one victim (name shielded).

Other victims told us that they are not living in peace with their families and that some have been divorced from their families.

However, in an interview, CHEFO Secretary General Richard Mdyetseni says as Chewa people they are disappointed with the security agents of the country.

Mdyetseni accused the Police System of lacking partiality when discharging their state duties.

He said it is sad that Police used heavy force on unarmed citizens.

“This is against norms of justice that is why we will not sit back but to move the courts, ombudsman as well as reporting the matter to the United Nations” he said.

He said this will be done with speed to ensure that all wheels of seeking justice are well activated.

“We demand that Government should compensate you people I know some of you have lost families and some of you have been turned into laughing matters in communities therefore we demand that Government should compensate you people,” Said Mdyetseni.

He further said it is sad that some of the victims have contracted various diseases and that some are pregnant we demand justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :