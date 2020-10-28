Msungama pledges maximum support towards sports development

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, has reiterated his assurance in making sure that sports development is given priority if Malawi is to excel in all sporting disciplines including football.

Msungama was speaking at Mzuzu Stadium on Monday when he handed over sports equipment to Mzuzu District Youth Football Committee to be used by Under-14 and Under-17 football players.

Courtesy of the German Government, the equipment included footballs, jerseys, shorts and caps bought.

He disclosed that he sold the Tonse Government vision on Sports development from the grass root to the German Ambassador to Malawi, who in turn pledged to assist with items towards the initiative.

“As Tonse Government, we said we were going to concentrate on capacity building.We know that if we take our time nurturing talent from the young ones, we are going to have a good team as a nation.

“The focus of this government is to concentrate on capacity building from primary school, secondary school and even at tertiary level.I am so grateful to the German Government for rendering support to enable us fulfil our dream,” Msungama said.

Chairperson for Mzuzu Youth Football Committee, Francis Panji Kamanga, said the equipment would be put to good use.

“Our committee together with the sports council will make sure that the equipment is secure. It is our hope that young kids will benefit from this equipment,” said Kamanga.

