Mtawali sees positives for Creck despite Top 8 exit

Creck Sporting head coach Ernest Mtawali praised his side’s performance despite crashing out of the Airtel Top 8 at the quarter-final stage, going down 3-1 on aggregate to Mighty Wanderers.

Creck went into the break leading 1-0 on the night, sparking hopes of an unlikely comeback after Ramadan Ntafu’s header put them ahead following a slick move down the flank.

Clever Chikwata won possession deep in Wanderers’ half before driving forward and whipping in a dangerous ball, with Ntafu reacting quickest to bury the rebound.

But needing three unanswered goals to overturn their first-leg deficit, Creck couldn’t sustain the pressure after the interval, with Wanderers’ pace out wide proving too much to handle.

“First half we did well, we got a goal, stayed compact and shared the ball nicely. But in the second half, it was not easy to contain Wanderers,” Mtawali admitted.

Despite the exit, the coach was encouraged by his side’s progress since taking charge, insisting the performance offers plenty to build on heading into the league season.

“What matters most was the performance. The players are gelling together as we prepare to do well in the league. That’s the most important thing. Although we had hope of progressing, we are out with a lot of positives,” he said.

Attention now turns to the FDH Premiership, where Creck host LUANAR Mitundu FC on Saturday.

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