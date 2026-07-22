Mtumbuka lists lengthy catalogue of personal contributions to Rumphi— from mortuaries to bridges to solar lights

A Malawian MP used his time on the floor of parliament to deliver an extraordinary rundown of his own personal spending on public infrastructure — insisting he had been forced to dig into his own pocket “on behalf of government” to tackle poverty in his constituency.

Dr Matthews Mtumbuka, MP for Rumphi Central and deputy leader of the UTM Party, told the august House he had contributed K2 million of his own money to renovate the mortuary at Rumphi District Hospital.

But that was just the beginning of an extensive list of self-funded projects the MP proceeded to catalogue for stunned lawmakers.

“I have installed solar lights in more than 12 schools,” he began, before ploughing on with further claims.

“I have repaired schools, rehabilitated three schools in Lundu, Mayebe and Kawawaza,” he told parliament.

He wasn’t finished there either.

“I have repaired bridges, restored solar at markets in Rumphi, Nkhwangwa,” Mtumbuka continued, reeling off yet more infrastructure he claimed credit for.

“I have done so many things using my money on behalf of government,” he declared.

Deputy Speaker leads applause for MP’s largesse

The remarkable list of contributions drew praise from First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa, who commended the MP from the chair.

“I would like to applaud the gesture for the work you have done for your people, we are very pleased,” Musowa told the House.

The comments are likely to raise questions over the extent to which MPs are expected — or feel compelled — to personally fund basic public services and infrastructure that would ordinarily fall under government’s own budget responsibilities.

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