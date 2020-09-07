Muduka winds up league unbeaten as Celtic coach

South Africa- based Malawian football coach John Maduka has guided Bloemfontein Celtic to a top eight finish in the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) and unbeaten since he took charge of the side.

Maduka could also make history by becoming the first former player to win silverware for the club as a head coach.

The former Malawi international, who took over from Lehlohonolo Seema in July, and his first match he guided Celtic to defeat Baroka FC 3-0 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

And then for seven games in charge, Maduka has seen Celtin winning two, including against giants Kazier Chiefs and drawing five.

Now his focus is on the Nedbank Cup final.

“W ehave a chance to win the Nedbank cup, so we are looking forward to the cup final. We know it won’t be easy but we are looking forward to that particular day.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares