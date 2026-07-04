Mukhito and Chisale’s surprise prison visit exposes hunger, overcrowding and calls for fairer amnesty

Malawi’s Homeland Security Minister made an unannounced swoop on Lilongwe Prison this week — and what he found painted a troubling picture of overcrowding, food shortages and inmates pleading for a fairer chance at a presidential pardon.

Peter Mukhito arrived at the facility on Wednesday alongside Deputy Minister Norman Chisale and Principal Secretary Linda Moyo, giving prison management no time to prepare for the inspection.

Inmates wasted no time telling the Minister exactly what life behind bars looks like. Their biggest complaints: not enough food, dangerously cramped conditions, and a presidential amnesty process they say is neither fair nor transparent.

“We cannot expect meaningful rehabilitation if basic needs such as adequate food and sufficient living space are not addressed,” Mukhito acknowledged, pledging government action to turn things around.

The Minister confirmed what inmates already knew — Lilongwe Prison is operating well beyond its intended capacity.

He announced that the government will begin transferring prisoners to other facilities across the country to ease the pressure, promising improved living conditions and better management as a result.

On food, Mukhito said authorities would review prison feeding budgets — an admission that what inmates are currently receiving falls short of what is needed.

Inmates told the Minister that the selection process for the presidential general amnesty was unfair, arguing that eligibility should not be restricted to certain categories of offenders.

Mukhito responded by promising a review of the criteria, committing to a more transparent process while ensuring all decisions remain within the law.

The delegation also toured the prison kitchen, which was gutted by fire and has left staff struggling to prepare meals on time, with an increased reliance on firewood.

Mukhito pledged to fast-track reconstruction, with regional commander Ian Chadza confirming that work had already begun pending delivery of remaining construction materials.

Officers at the facility also used the visit to raise their own concerns, appealing to the Minister to speed up the procurement of uniforms.

Mukhito said the process was at an advanced stage and deliveries were expected soon.

Looking ahead, the Minister revealed plans to commercialise prison industries — giving inmates vocational skills and tools to help them rebuild their lives on release and reduce the chances of reoffending. He also disclosed plans to introduce a signed reintegration agreement for amnesty beneficiaries, aimed at promoting accountability once inmates leave prison, with consultations expected to begin later this month.

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