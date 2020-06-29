Mukhito fired at State House: President Chakwera appoints new chief of staff Kapondamgaga

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Prince Kapondamgaga as his new chief of staff at State House, replacing Peter Mukhito who was serving former president Peter Mutharika.

Kapondamgaga, a close ally to President Chakwera, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM), an umbrella body for farmers in Malawi. As CEO, Prince heads the senior management team which is responsible for strategic management of FUM. .

His appointment was announced by government on Monday.

He is also in the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 where he was appointed by the previous regime.

Kapondamgaga is a holder of a BSc in Agriculture and an MSc in Crop Science obtained at the University of Malawi.

President Chakwera also made the following appointments:

Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms – Dr Saulos Chilima

Minister of Finance -Felix Mlusu

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Modecai Msisha

Attorney General – Chikosa Silungwe

Minister of Homeland Security – Richard Chimwendo Banda

Chief Secretary to Government – Zangazanga Chikhosi

Deputy Chief Secretary to Government – Janet Banda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!