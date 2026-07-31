Mukhito rubbishes opposition claims Namiwa denied basic necessities

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhitho has flatly denied claims that detained activist Sylvester Namiwa is being deprived of basic necessities behind bars, insisting the law will be allowed to run its course.

Speaking out amid mounting political pressure, Mukhitho hit back at accusations levelled against police, declaring that law enforcers must be left to do their job “without political influence” — and vowed that due process would be followed to the letter.

His comments come after Leader of the Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda used parliament Friday to demand the “immediate and unconditional” release of Namiwa, the Executive Director for the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives, who was hauled into custody on Thursday after reporting to police headquarters in Lilongwe following a summons.

Banda dropped a bombshell in the chamber, claiming Namiwa has since been denied access to food and warm clothing — and that he himself was the only person allowed anywhere near him.

“I can confirm that Namiwa is in a bad state,” Banda told MPs, demanding he either be freed at once or formally charged.

The opposition leader went further, revealing he was even barred from offering the detained activist spiritual comfort.

“I was actually denied a privilege to pray for him as police officers were under order,” he said.

But Mukhitho was quick to shut down the claims, insisting Namiwa was not being denied basic necessities and reassuring MPs that all legal processes were being properly observed as the row over his detention intensifies.

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