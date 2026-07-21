Mukhito tells Malawi MPs to stop asking him to build police posts: ‘That’s your job, not government’s’

Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhito, has told parliament that MPs should stop repeatedly asking his ministry to open police posts in their constituencies, insisting that responsibility lies with the lawmakers themselves rather than central government.

“I am repeating this again and again,” Mukhito told the National Assembly as he fielded questions directed at his ministry. “The responsibility of establishing a police post belongs to you, honourable members.”

“I think let’s be serious – these questions should not be asked for the sake of asking,” he added, appealing to MPs to reconsider how they approached the issue.

Mukhito said the establishment and running of police posts was ultimately a matter for the communities they served, and when a second MP raised a similar request, he gave much the same answer.

“It is your responsibility as a leader, and that is with your constituents,” he said.

A former inspector general of the Malawi Police Service, Mukhito has kept a firm hold on the security portfolio since taking it up, and has consistently argued that tackling crime cannot be left to police alone – insisting it requires strong partnerships between officers and the communities they serve.

He has previously said the government is committed to building a police service that is professional, accountable, transparent and responsive to the public.

The minister said he remained focused on strengthening professionalism within the force, improving service delivery, combating corruption, and ensuring that every officer understands that the uniform they wear represents honour, integrity and service to the people of Malawi.

He said the governing Democratic Progressive Party administration was determined to build a safer Malawi, founded on the rule of law, mutual trust and shared responsibility between citizens and the state.

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