Mulhakho wa Alhomwe reinventing Malawi’s cultural traditions — one school fee at a time

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe wants to raise K300 million. But what it does with the money may matter more than the amount

Cultural organisations in Malawi have a reputation problem. Too often they are seen as vehicles for political patronage, ceremonial excess, and — in the most damaging cases — the preservation of practices that have kept girls out of school and pushed them towards early marriage.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, one of the country’s largest and most prominent Lomwe cultural groupings, knows this. And it is trying, deliberately and publicly, to change the narrative.

On 4 July, the organisation will host its annual fundraising dinner at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe, targeting K300 million.

Some of that money will fund the cultural festival at Chonde in Mulanje — the kind of heritage celebration that has always been the organisation’s public face.

But a significant portion, its leaders say, will go towards something rather different: school fees, uniforms, books and welfare support for girls at risk of dropping out.

‘That’s the old story’

Dr Grant Chikweza, the fundraising chairperson, is refreshingly blunt about the baggage the organisation carries.

Cultural groupings like his have faced accusations that certain traditional practices contribute to early pregnancies and school dropout rates among girls.

He does not dispute that the history exists. He simply insists it no longer defines them.

“That’s the old story from our cultural heritage,” he said. “What we’ve done is establish different programmes to support the girl child — school uniforms, books, school fees. We’ve also got a scholarship department supporting girls all the way to college level.”

It is a significant claim. Whether it is fully borne out by the figures — which Chikweza acknowledged he did not have immediately to hand — will determine how seriously it is taken beyond the organisation’s own membership.

But the intent, at least, appears genuine. And the fundraising model being pursued gives it a financial architecture that pure aspiration alone cannot provide.

Cutting the cord with government

The dinner also carries a message aimed squarely at Malawi’s wider cultural sector.

Chikweza is openly critical of the dependency model that has long defined the relationship between cultural groupings and the state — where organisations survive on government goodwill rather than community resources.

“We need to do a lot of fundraising so that our activities are supported by the people themselves, instead of relying on government,” he said.

“Cultural groupings are supported by their own people. That is us.”

It is a straightforward argument, but one that carries real implications. An organisation that funds itself through its own community is harder to co-opt, easier to hold accountable, and more likely to survive political transitions intact.

Whether others follow the model remains to be seen. But Mulhakho wa Alhomwe is at least demonstrating that it is possible.

Beyond the headline number

The K300 million target will inevitably dominate the coverage of the 4 July event. It is a large number by any measure, and its achievement — or otherwise — will be reported.

But the more important question is what happens to the money once it is raised. Chikweza was clear that welfare allocations are managed through a dedicated department, and that the commitment to community spending is definite even if the precise figures are still being coordinated.

The organisation also supports elderly Lomwe community members with mattresses and food — a quieter form of social infrastructure that rarely makes headlines but speaks to a genuinely broad conception of what a cultural body can be.

For an organisation that has spent years defending itself against accusations that culture and progress are in conflict, the 4 July dinner is an opportunity to demonstrate something simple and powerful. That a cultural grouping can celebrate where it comes from — and still pay a girl’s school fees.

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