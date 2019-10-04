Mulli furious with HRDC over  K17bn allegations

Managing director of Mu lli Brothers Limited (MBL) Leston Mulli has warned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) of a possible litigation for making unfounded claims against him that government has given him K17 billion loan payable in 83 years.

Speaking during a news briefing in Blantyre on Friday, Mulli said it was unfortunate that HRDC is making baseless allegations against him.

“How can one say that Mulli has been given K 17 billion from government coffers? Do you have evidence?” questioned Mulli who was conspicuously furious.

Mulli who owns a number of property in Malawi, Mozambique and Abu Dhabi among other countries called on Malawians to remove the “culture of jealousy.”

He also urged the media to avoid carrying “fake news”.

Said Mulli: “I am a friend of the media, my door is open for you to verify anything that you get. Honestly am concerned on the way some media houses jump to publish stories of Mulli without considering all professional values of journalism.”.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo was not available for comment, but a close source to the human rights defenders said the matter is being propelled by UTM Party.

UTM spokesperson Chidanti Malunga could niether deny or accept the claim.

“Let’s not dwell on that one today,” said Malunga in a short response.

HRDC is accused of being funded by opposition parties, an assertion the group vehemently denies.

