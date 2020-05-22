Mulli says opposition will lose election by landslide: ‘North Malawi embraces DPP-UDF alliance’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) influential supporter and business magnet Leston Mulli has said since he joined the campaign trail in the northern region, he has observed that President Peter Mutharika and his running Atupele Muluzi ticket in the fresh elections is appealing to most people who are willing to cast their votes for the DPP-UDF alliance.

Mulli, who spoke at a DPP-UDF alliance rally in Rumphi at Bwengu, said President Mutharika is heading for another victory in the fresh elections.

“Who said the North is for opposition. That was wrong, the people here every day are energised to support President Mutharika ad vote for DPP-UDF alliance. People will be stunned because we will poll more votes in the north,” said Mulli.

Mulli said the opposition Tonse Alliance; a grouping of nine political parties, among them, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM Party, People’s Party (PP), Umodzi Party (UP) and People’s Transformation Party (Petra) will suffer a “painful defeat”.

He said Mutharika will get beyond the majority vote.

“They will be shocked. We are working on the ground. Corner to corner of the country and we will win resoundingly,” said Mulli.

“The will of the people shall prevail once again.”

He added: “Elections are won through the ballot no any other way.”

DPP north regional governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey also addressed the rallies and said President Mutharika and Atupele will win the election “fair and square.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!