Mulli wants laws to protect businesses after change of government

Maverick business guru Leston Mulli says there should be laws in Africa which businesses after change of government in Africa.

The Group chairman of MBL Holdings Limited proposed the introduction of an instrument that will deter political interference in African businesses.

He was speaking at the Inter-African Trade Fair in Egypt.

Mulli’s businesses were negatively affected after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was kicked out of government at the ballot box.

He is strongly linked to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and in the run up to the 2020 court sanctioned presidential election, he openly campaigned for DPP President Peter Mutharika.

Mulli noted that business in Africa gets affected when governments change.

“Business people have to be ready for the fact that their businesses will either suffer or prosper when governments change in Africa. But this ought not be the case.” He lamented.

He is likely to meet face to face with President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the person who defeated Mutharika, at the trade fair.

This year’s Inter-African Trade Fair is underway in Egypt, facilitated by Afrexim Bank, from the 9th to the 15th of this month.