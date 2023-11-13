Mulli wants laws to protect businesses after change of government
Maverick business guru Leston Mulli says there should be laws in Africa which businesses after change of government in Africa.
The Group chairman of MBL Holdings Limited proposed the introduction of an instrument that will deter political interference in African businesses.
Mulli’s businesses were negatively affected after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was kicked out of government at the ballot box.
He is strongly linked to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and in the run up to the 2020 court sanctioned presidential election, he openly campaigned for DPP President Peter Mutharika.
Mulli noted that business in Africa gets affected when governments change.
“Business people have to be ready for the fact that their businesses will either suffer or prosper when governments change in Africa. But this ought not be the case.” He lamented.
He is likely to meet face to face with President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the person who defeated Mutharika, at the trade fair.
This year’s Inter-African Trade Fair is underway in Egypt, facilitated by Afrexim Bank, from the 9th to the 15th of this month.
On the trade fair, Mulli said the 2023 Intra-African Trade Fair has created a platform for the fertilization of business ideas and identifying new avenues of trade.
He said that under the philosophy of pan-Africanism, it is easier for African businesses to bond ideas for the benefit of their respective countries and the region at large.
Mulli, who heads MBL Holdings Limited, which has over 20 companies to its billing, said localizing the ideas without any external interference will definitely see Malawi’s economy grow at a remarkable speed.
This year’s theme is Connecting African Markets.
The fair will provide a unique platform for facilitating the exchange of trade and market information in support of increased intra-African trade and investment with extensions to the African diaspora, according to Prof. Benedict O. Oramah, President and Chairman of Afrexim Bank.