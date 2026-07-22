Muluzi slams Mutharika’s Tony Blair meeting as ‘recycled’ strategy that already failed Malawi

Malawi’s opposition leader has launched a scathing attack on President Peter Mutharika’s decision to court former British Prime Minister Tony Blair for economic help, branding it a rehash of a strategy that has already failed the country once before.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi took to Facebook to unleash his criticism, questioning why the President was turning to the same institute that advised the previous government — at taxpayers’ expense — with little to show for it.

“Nearly a year into his administration, President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s answer to Malawi’s economic challenges appears to be turning to Tony Blair and the Tony Blair Institute for help. But what is different this time?” Muluzi wrote.

The opposition politician did not hold back, pointing out that the Tony Blair Institute had already advised Malawi’s previous administration — again funded by ordinary Malawians — yet the country was left grappling with soaring debt, crippling foreign exchange shortages, runaway inflation and rock-bottom investor confidence.

“Malawi does not lack advisers. It needs bold leadership and sound economic policies that restore confidence and attract investment,” he fumed.

Muluzi insisted that recycled ideas and outside consultants would do nothing to fix Malawi’s deep-rooted economic woes, calling instead for genuine reform and tough decision-making from the country’s leadership.

“Our future will not be built on recycled ideas. It requires fresh thinking, decisive reforms, and leaders willing to make the difficult choices,” he wrote.

He closed his blistering post with a direct challenge to the President, declaring that Malawians were tired of empty promises and wanted concrete outcomes.

“Malawians deserve results, not another round of costly advice,” Muluzi said.

The comments come just days after Mutharika held high-profile talks with Blair at Kamuzu Palace, where the President appealed for help attracting investment in mining and energy, and sought support for debt restructuring efforts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :