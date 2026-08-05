Munthali leaves Masters FC for move to Mbeya City

Goalkeeper Brighton Munthali has left Masters Football Club, the Malawian side have confirmed, bringing an end to his spell with the club.

The shot-stopper has since agreed a move to Tanzanian outfit Mbeya City, continuing a career that has taken in some of the biggest clubs in Malawian football.

Munthali, who has previously turned out for Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles, is no stranger to the pressures of playing between the posts for high-profile sides in the Malawian top flight.

His time at both clubs saw him compete for a starting berth against some of the country’s most established goalkeepers, experience that will now be tested on a new stage in Tanzania.

Masters FC have not disclosed further details of the departure, including whether a transfer fee was involved or the length of Munthali’s spell at the club.

The move to Mbeya City represents a fresh chapter for the goalkeeper, who joins a Tanzanian top-flight scene that has increasingly become a destination for Malawian players in recent seasons.

Tanzania’s Premier League has grown in stature and financial muscle in recent years, with several clubs investing heavily in playing squads and infrastructure.

That growth has made the league an attractive option for players from neighbouring countries, including Malawi, who see it as a platform to test themselves against a higher standard of competition while also benefiting from improved contracts.

For Munthali, the switch continues a familiar pattern for Malawian goalkeepers seeking regional opportunities, following in the footsteps of compatriots who have previously moved to clubs in Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa in search of regular football and greater exposure.

His departure leaves Masters FC needing to bring in fresh options between the posts, with the club expected to assess their goalkeeping department ahead of their next assignments. No replacement has yet been named.

Munthali’s move to Mbeya City is likely to be watched closely by followers of Malawian football, given his previous associations with two of the country’s most decorated clubs.

Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles both have strong pedigree in the Malawian game, and any player who has represented both carries a level of scrutiny and expectation when moving on to a new challenge.

It remains to be seen when Munthali will make his debut for his new club, with Mbeya City yet to confirm details of his registration or the terms of his contract.

Malawian football followers will also be keeping an eye on how he settles into Tanzanian football, an environment that differs in style and physicality from the game back home.

Further updates on Munthali’s move, including any official unveiling by Mbeya City, are expected in the coming days.

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