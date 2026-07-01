Murder suspect ‘admitted rape and killing on camera’, High Court told

A detective has told the High Court how a suspect accused of murder and rape led investigators to the body of his alleged victim and admitted the crimes in a recorded video interview, in testimony that cast a stark light on one of Malawi’s most disturbing criminal cases.

Detective Sub-Inspector Bartholomew Daka, a photographer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department at Lingadzi Police Station, became the sixth prosecution witness to take the stand in the ongoing trial of Phillip Malenga, who faces charges of murder and rape before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Lilongwe.

Daka told the court that on 18 February 2026, he was briefed by officers from Kanengo Police Station about a suspect connected to an offence within Lingadzi’s policing area.

The suspect, he said, subsequently led investigators to the Area 18 Botanic Garden, where a body was recovered and identified as that of Memory Kamange.

The detective testified that he recorded a video interview with Malenga at the scene, in which the accused admitted to raping Kamange, strangling her with a piece of string, concealing her body, and stealing her mobile phone and money before fleeing.

In the recorded clip, Malenga is heard explaining that he raped Kamange after she refused to consent to sexual intercourse.

He further claimed to have asked her to lie down under the pretext of administering traditional herbal remedies for epilepsy — while, by his own account, already intending to kill her.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Advocates Festas Sakanda, Luckia Jafali and Papano Kamwendo of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Justice Kondwani Banda adjourned proceedings until Thursday at 10:00am.

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