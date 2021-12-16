MUST Associate Professor Kingsley Goliath appeals for support for his “Door Project”

An Information Technology (IT) expert and Associate Professor at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Kingsley Goliath, has appealed for technical and financial support that can help him expose his IT skills both within and beyond Malawi.

Goliath graduated at MUST in May 2021 with a distinction in his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Systems and Security. And because he performed exceptionally well in his studies, MUST offered him an employment to lecture the same programme he did.

Now, the IT wizard has developed a school management system, which he intended to supply in all schools across the country to solve problems related to school management.

He also developed a barcode scanning system, which designed to solve the problem of scanning 2D barcodes at high costs since optical scanners in Malawi are very expensive.

Goliath says these are just some of the projects he has worked on after graduating from the university.

Recently, he conducted a research in which he found that although technology has advanced, majority of the people still use manual door locks, as a way of restricting entry to their homes or restricted areas such as offices in an organization.

“This method of access restriction works, but is not convenient enough because we cannot know who actually entered the door and at what time someone entered. There are such systems that provided automated solution to such problems but the challenge is that they have to be imported from outside and they are very expensive which makes it very difficult for most Malawians to purchase.

“As someone who has studied a security programme, I took the challenge and developed an access control system using local resources which is at the same time computerized and this system uses smart cards (card like ATM cards) instead of keys to open the door. On top of this, the system can also track the time and the name of the person who has entered on a particular door, a system that attracted a lot curiosity among my fellow graduates on how I was able to do it and I used a couple of knowledge that I had accumulated in a number of modules to be able to come up with such a system. I called this system The Smart Door and I request you to watch how the smart door works using the video that I have uploaded on YouTube at the following address: https://youtu.be/p7bW3IR9dMM (copy this address and paste it on your browser either on phone or laptop to watch the video),” says Goliath.

He stresses that with such a system, Malawians will be able to enjoy the usage of such a cheaper system in their homes and offices.

Goliath believes the project can also help in motivating college graduates to think outside the box, especially those currently in their homes waiting for jobs.

“These graduates can be encouraged to learn how to identify a problem from scratch and build a system using the knowledge they obtained from university which they can market and create more jobs in the country thereby reducing the unemployment landscape. My current goal is to major in securing systems because I am looking forward to combating the problems that are there in the modern era of computing with the increased cybercrimes and am planning to do a course called the Computer Hacking Forensic investigation which deals with the investigation and analysis techniques to gather and preserve evidence from a particular device so that the evidence is admissible and that the culprits can be brought to book in a court of law.

“This will help my country as I will defend it against cybercrimes as well as assist in identifying cyber criminals that are there. Once completing the course, I plan to assist by working at IT departments for example at MACRA or MRA because security is my passion. (For reference, I have already applied some of these techniques when I was asked to help in the case where some people were stealing at Auction Holdings Limited (AHL) where I did a secret investigation and helped the Floors Manager understand how people were able to steal using their system and a solution to help those whose money was stolen was undertaken),” he narrates.

Goliath has also started a small group whose aim is to organize graduates who are jobless and deal with cybersecurity problems people are facing in Malawi.

However, there is still no recognition; hence, he is appealing for assistance from well-wishers to break through in his project.

“For easy reach below are my contact details: Email: [email protected] Phone contact : +265888913242,” says Goliath.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!