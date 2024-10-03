MUST says ‘Cultural and Research Innovation Festival’ major contribution tool to Malawi development

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has emphasized the importance of the annual Cultural and Research Innovation Festival, describing it as one of the major key contributor to the development of the country.

The University disclosed this during a joint meeting between Bingu School of Culture and Heritage (BISCH) and the department of Research and Outreach Directorate which was held at MUST campus in Thyolo where among other things the University provided update regarding to the finalization of the preparations ahead of the second edition of the Cultural and Research Innovation Festival set to take place from October 4-5 2024 at the University under the theme; ‘Culture A niche for Science and Innovation’.

Speaking during the meeting, Executive Dean of the BISCH, Dr. Atikonda Ntenje-Mkochi said the University believes that, having technologies and innovations rooted in culture that understands what the nation want have a great impact in solving the problems that the country is currently facing.

Ntenje-Mkochi further highlighted that to ensure the festival is indeed bringing a remarkable change, they have, for the first time brought in some new things such as a symposium, more innovators, partners, live music performances led by Jetu, Slyc, Akamwile Junior just to make this year’s event special.

“Under the Malawi 2063 agenda, there is a pillar of urbanization which has a crucial part of Culture and creative industries which are considered as one way of driving development in Malawi, so the festival is a platform of showing how cultural enterprises can contribute to the development of our country and this aligns with the #MW2063 agenda,” said Ntenje-Mkochi.

MUST Technology Transfer Officer under Research and Outreach Directorate, Zalerapi Chirwa Mhango said in this year’s event they are mainly targeting areas such as agriculture, medicine, biometic change as well as the natural resources hence requested more people to come and patronize the festival as it is important to every citizen of the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!