Mutharika appoints Rev Gunya chair of MBC board, DPP governor to sit on academic board

August 10, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has reshuffled some parastatal boards, putting  the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the eastern region Julius Paipi to sit on Higher Education Students Loans and Grants.

Mutharika appoints Rev Gunya in board

Paipi is infamous for his insults of the Muslims in the country which forced the DPP to disassociate itself from.

The eastern region DPP governor hardly speaks English as he never  went  further with his education, raising questions as to how he would appreciate education of needy students in public universities.

In addition, Mutharika has removed Reverend Billy Gama, a confessed staunch supporter of the DPP from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) where he was chairman to the University of Malawi council where he will still sit as council chair.

He has been replaced at MBC by another DPP staunch supporter, Revered Daniel Gunya.

Gunya joined DPP together with veteran politician Brien Mpinganjira, Dr Ken Lipenga and Henry Damalekani Phoya. Mpinganjira was already rewarded with the position of chairperson at Roads Authority board.

Mutharika has also appointed medical practitioner Dr. Kondwani Chalulu  deservedly as the chairman of the Malawi College of Health Sciences board whilst the deputy is Reverend Brian Kamwendo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
REMNANTndadabwaCognitive Dissonance Theory Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
REMNANT
Guest
REMNANT

Eish!!! But this president is indeed nepotistic. Eish….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

abusa opanda nzeru komanso akuba. anzake a Peter Mutharika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
Guest
Cognitive Dissonance Theory

Abusa opnad uzimu awa,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes