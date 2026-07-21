Mutharika calls in Tony Blair! Palace showdown as Malawi hunts for big‑money investors

Lilongwe was buzzing this afternoon as President Arthur Peter Mutharika hosted former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in a high‑stakes meeting insiders say could shape Malawi’s economic future.

Sources at Kamuzu Palace described a no‑nonsense briefing from Mutharika, who laid bare the crisis he inherited — the now‑infamous Four Fs: Food, Forex, Fertiliser and Fuel — all “on life support” when he took office last year.

The President insisted his team has begun to stabilise the situation, but warned that Malawi needs heavyweight partners to finish the job.

In a dramatic appeal, Mutharika urged the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to help pull in serious, credible investors, especially in mining and energy — sectors he says could transform Malawi’s fortunes if handled right.

Blair, who has reinvented himself as a globe‑trotting adviser to governments, reportedly told Mutharika he was impressed by the President’s “clear direction” and vowed to tap into his organisation’s global networks to bring investment to Malawi.

He described the country as “full of potential waiting to be unlocked.”

The meeting has already set tongues wagging in Lilongwe, with some insiders calling it Mutharika’s biggest diplomatic play yet.

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