Mutharika calls the Chilima Movement stupid

President Peter Mutharika has described the ‘movement’ in his Democratic Progresisve Party (DPP) advocating for leaderships change in favour of vice president Saulos Chilima as stupid, saying they called for a convention and after he had granted them, they are going to court to stop it.

Speaking in Blantyre north where he laid a foundation stone for the Lirangwe-Chingale road, Mutharika said he was pissed off with the decision by the Chilima movement to ask for the convention then block it through the courts.

“This is laughable, this is very stupid. They asked for a convention and now they are rejecting it,” said Mutharika.

He was speaking at Linjiddzi Primary School in chief Lundu’s Area in Blantyre.

Mutharika said the movement would be crashed at the party ballot box.

“They are fearing us, they know we will crash them, we will fix them, we will run them over,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika has said he will represent the party in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

