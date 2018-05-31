President Peter Mutharika has described the ‘movement’ in his Democratic Progresisve Party (DPP) advocating for leaderships change in favour of vice president Saulos Chilima as stupid, saying they called for a convention and after he had granted them, they are going to court to stop it.
Speaking in Blantyre north where he laid a foundation stone for the Lirangwe-Chingale road, Mutharika said he was pissed off with the decision by the Chilima movement to ask for the convention then block it through the courts.
“This is laughable, this is very stupid. They asked for a convention and now they are rejecting it,” said Mutharika.
He was speaking at Linjiddzi Primary School in chief Lundu’s Area in Blantyre.
Mutharika said the movement would be crashed at the party ballot box.
“They are fearing us, they know we will crash them, we will fix them, we will run them over,” said Mutharika.
Mutharika has said he will represent the party in next year's Tripartite Elections.
16 Comments on "Mutharika calls the Chilima Movement stupid"
Koma kumeneko.we are just watching.
Strange!
How can he say he will represent the party in next year’s election when the party is yet to conduct the convention? is he a dictator?
Last Kicks of a Dying Horse. Pamenepo nde timayimba nyimbo ija kuti: ” Juju anamwalira aaaaah Osabweleransoooo ” Kikikikik
Kikikikik
No leadership skills in this m’dala!
JB laid a foundation stone for this project in April 2014 and Mota Engil was on site to start the project. In May 2014 when you were voted into power you ordered for discontinuity of the project and now you nkhama psuu coming again for the same thing! Ndinudi alendo ashiii
No leadership skills in this m’dala!
Bapitala mbandele wachekula uyo just forgive him
Calling it names does not bring solutions Mr President just step down honorably
No need to stop the convention. Mumalubwalubwa musanakonzeke. I honestly pity Chilima because he was just OK before all this.
Underestimate the vibrations right under your feet at your own peril bwana president. Mukatekeseka ndiye zili bwino. It makes exciting politics and probably you’d have to work hard for once for the presidential seat; otherwise musamuka from state house in May 2019. The hynaes are circling you from within and without DPP.
No he didn’t!!!!! how retarded is this President??? As a leader you do not use such words in public. you just lost my vote