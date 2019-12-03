Mutharika delays Malawi post-election peace talks – PAC

Officials from the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says the peace talks aimed at ending the current political impasse have stalled as the quasi-religious body is waiting for President Peter Mutharika’s approval for appointment.

PAC chairman Felix Chingota said having met all the stakeholders in the talks who include the opposition and civil rights activists, it was imperative to meet president Mutharika to brief him on the outcome of the talks with the other political players before charting the way forward.

“We wrote State House long ago seeking an audience with the president but we are yet to get a response,” said Chingota.

He was however optimistic that the audience with Mutharika would be guaranteed before the ruling of the landmark presidential case.

There was no immediate reaction from State House but in an earlier interview, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the Office of the President and Cabinet was handling the matter.

PAC already met UTM’s Saulos Chilima, Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera and officials from the Human Rights Defenders Coalition

