Mutharika: Malawi is turning the corner, warns against ‘unpatriotic’ voices

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has doubled down on his commitment to driving forward national development, insisting his government’s economic policies are finally beginning to bear fruit for ordinary Malawians.

The President made the confident declaration as he addressed crowds who had gathered at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre to bid him farewell ahead of his departure for Lilongwe, following a week of official engagements in the commercial capital.

Mutharika told the gathered well-wishers that his administration’s efforts to stabilise the economy and stimulate growth were already showing tangible, positive results across the country.

But the President didn’t stop at celebrating progress — he also fired a pointed warning to Malawians, urging them not to be swayed by what he branded a small group of “unpatriotic” individuals he accused of trying to derail and distract his government from its work.

Despite the swipe at his critics, Mutharika struck a determined and forward-looking tone, pledging that his administration would press ahead undeterred in its mission to deliver meaningful development for the country.

The President’s remarks bring to a close a busy week of engagements in Blantyre, as he now returns to the capital to continue overseeing government business.

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