Mutharika says he was part of 1964 Cabinet crisis, MCP killed his father

President Peter Mutharika has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres killed his father after him and his brother, late president Bingu wa Mutharika fled the country following the 1964 cabinet crisis.

Speaking during the inauguration of the now renamed Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway in Nkhata Bay, Mutharika said him and Bingu supported the Cabinet ministers who rose against the then prime minister Kamuzu Banda.

“We were at school when the Cabinet crisis happened. We were about to go for a prayer when this happened so we run away because we knew we could be the the target because we supported the ministers,” said Mutharika.

He said fearing for their lives, him and Bingu fled the country, saying soon after wards, MCP cadres went to their house where they picked the father.

“Our father said he did not know where we were so they at started beating him and he died three days later,” he said.

He then paid tribute to Kanyama Chiume whom he said fought the Kamuzu regime tyranny from abroad.

Mutharika also play paid tribute to another hero from Nkhata Bay, Levi Mumba, the first president of African National Congress.

However, the decision by the government to rename the rehabilitated Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road to Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway has attracted mixed reactions in social media.

Most Malawians feel the name should have been christened Aleke Banda Highway, Levi Mumba Highway or Kanyama Chiume Highway in honour of the fallen heroes from Nkhata Bay.

