Mutharika Slams Christopher Mzomera Ngwira’s ‘Ingratitude’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, has landed in serious trouble with former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika after reportedly dismissing a board appointment as a “big demotion”.

Sources close to the DPP leadership say Mutharika is furious and feels personally disrespected by Ngwira’s reaction, which has been described as ungrateful and arrogant.

Ngwira, a former Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, is said to have openly complained that the board position offered to him was beneath his political status and influence.

The remarks have not gone down well within the party hierarchy, with senior figures questioning Ngwira’s attitude and reminding him that he has received far more from the party than he has contributed.

Party insiders say Mutharika feels betrayed, especially given Ngwira’s limited role in the party’s 2020 campaign and his controversial political record.

“Mutharika gave him a second chance to remain relevant in politics, and instead of appreciation, he complains. It is deeply disappointing,” said a source close to the former president.

Ngwira’s past continues to haunt him.

In 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison for abusing his office after being convicted of misusing K250,000 in public funds. He was later pardoned in 2022 on medical grounds, a move that was itself controversial and criticised by sections of the public.

Although he returned to politics after the pardon, many in the DPP believe his record should have made him more cautious and grateful for any opportunity to serve.

“Mutharika rescued his political career. Without that pardon, he would still be forgotten in prison. Now he acts as if he is entitled to bigger positions,” said another senior party official.

Sources say Mutharika has since issued a stern warning to Ngwira, making it clear that public criticism of party decisions will not be tolerated.

Ngwira’s reaction is now being viewed as a serious political miscalculation that may have damaged his standing within the party and closed doors for future appointments.

Political analysts say the episode exposes growing internal tensions within the DPP and highlights a culture of entitlement among some senior figures.

For many in the party, Ngwira’s conduct is seen as a reminder that in Malawi’s politics, loyalty and humility still matter — and that even powerful figures can quickly fall out of favour when gratitude is replaced by arrogance.

