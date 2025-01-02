Mutharika unleashes scathing attack on Chakwera, accuses him of reducing Malawi to ‘junk status’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Peter Mutharika has criticized President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for reducing Malawi’s economy to what he termed as “junk status,” citing rising fuel prices, foreign currency shortages, and a lack of essential goods and services.

Speaking at a rally in Mulanje, Mutharika accused the current administration of failing to address the country’s economic challenges, leading to fuel shortages and long queues during the festive season. He promised that his return to power in 2025 would restore order and ensure affordable fuel prices, foreign currency availability, and stocked public health facilities.

“I will work tirelessly to turn around the economy, just as I did during my previous administration,” Mutharika declared. He touted his past achievements in stabilizing the economy and improving the standard of living for Malawians, suggesting that a return to DPP leadership would bring back those gains.

Mutharika criticized Chakwera for what he described as mismanagement, blaming his administration for the rising cost of living, widespread poverty, and a lack of basic services in the country. “This government has failed to deliver. They have turned Malawi into an economy where people can no longer afford the essentials,” he said.

The former president also urged Malawians to rally behind the DPP in the 2025 elections, promising a comprehensive plan to rebuild the nation’s economy. He assured the crowd that his government would prioritize investments in key sectors to alleviate the struggles of ordinary citizens.

Mutharika’s comments come as the country faces mounting economic challenges, including persistent fuel shortages, high inflation, and strained public health services, which have drawn widespread criticism from citizens and stakeholders.

