Mutharika vows crackdown on mineral smuggling, tells new minister to prioritise Malawi’s interests

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has issued a stern warning to those involved in the illegal smuggling of Malawi’s mineral resources, describing them as traitors prepared to sell the country’s wealth for personal gain, and vowing that his government would pursue them.

The remarks came as the President addressed the swearing-in of Thoko Tembo as the country’s first Minister of Mining, at a ceremony held at Kamuzu Palace, where he set out his broader vision for the sector.

President Mutharika said the mining industry held significant potential to drive Malawi’s economic growth, but that realising it would depend on the government negotiating more effectively with investors.

He said Malawi’s past inability to secure favourable terms in major agreements had resulted in one-sided deals that failed to benefit ordinary Malawians.

While acknowledging that investors were entitled to seek a return on their investment, the President stressed that national interest must take precedence in any agreement.

He noted that investors, by nature, operate as businesses rather than charities, and that it therefore fell to government to ensure Malawi’s resources translated into tangible benefit for its people.

Turning to the issue of illegal mineral smuggling, the President said individuals and cartels engaged in such activity were acting against the national interest and would be pursued.

His comments come amid wider government efforts to overhaul the management of Malawi’s mining sector, including the recent decision to separate mining from the energy portfolio in order to give the industry more dedicated policy attention.

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