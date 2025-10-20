Mutharika: “We’ll Buy Fertilizer from Reputable Suppliers, Not Butcheries”

President Peter Mutharika has vowed that his administration will procure fertilizer only from credible and reputable suppliers, saying Malawi cannot afford another scandal involving fake or overpriced farm inputs.

Speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre during a meeting with Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, Mutharika said his government is determined to restore integrity and transparency in fertilizer procurement, a sector that has been riddled with controversy in recent years.

“We will source fertilizer from reputable suppliers — not butcheries,” declared Mutharika, in an apparent swipe at past procurement blunders that saw companies with no agricultural background awarded multi-billion-kwacha fertilizer contracts.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s priorities, which he said revolve around ensuring the steady supply of food, foreign exchange, fertilizer, and fuel — key pillars for stabilising the economy and improving livelihoods.

He emphasized that reliable transportation systems are equally vital, outlining plans to strengthen road, rail, and water networks to facilitate the smooth movement of goods and agricultural produce across the country.

Mutharika also highlighted opportunities in energy and mining, sectors he described as critical to Malawi’s economic transformation. However, he acknowledged that limited financial resources remain a major obstacle and appealed for Scotland’s support in unlocking investment and technical assistance for these projects.

The meeting with Swinney underscores growing diplomatic and economic cooperation between Malawi and Scotland — a partnership historically rooted in education, health, and governance, and now expanding into trade, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Mutharika’s remarks come as his government faces pressure to deliver tangible results under the Fertilizer Input Programme, following public outrage over procurement irregularities and rising input prices. His pledge to deal only with reputable suppliers signals a push for greater accountability and credibility in public procurement systems.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :