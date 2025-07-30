Mutharika’s Runningmate Jane Ansah Goes Straight to Work: Meets Chiefs, Local Leaders

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate and parliamentary candidate for Ntcheu North West, Dr. Jane Ansah, has hit the ground running with a series of engagements aimed at consolidating support ahead of the September 16 general elections.

Today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Dr. Ansah is expected to meet DPP shadow Members of Parliament and ward councillors at Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu.

The meeting is part of her immediate outreach to local political leaders as she begins her dual campaign—both as Peter Mutharika’s presidential runningmate and as a parliamentary aspirant for Ntcheu North West.

Tomorrow, Thursday, July 31, 2025, Ansah will hold a key engagement with Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V and all traditional leaders from the area.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the paramount chief’s residence, is seen as a critical step in securing traditional authority support and discussing community development priorities.

Ansah’s nomination as Mutharika’s runningmate has been praised by party loyalists as a signal of discipline, credibility, and a fresh chapter for the DPP.

Her immediate return to her home base in Ntcheu underscores the importance of the central region in the party’s campaign map.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!