Muyaba orchestrates two goals for Masters

After a lengthy wait for top-flight football at a reopened Mzuzu Stadium, supporters were treated to an eye-catching debut display from newly signed Khuda Muyaba, who was involved in both goals as Masters Football Club fought back for a 2-2 draw against Moyale Barracks in Saturday’s FDH Bank Premiership clash.

Muyaba was closely marked for much of the first half, with Moyale Barracks consistently doubling up to dispossess him whenever he looked to receive the ball.

The soldiers made the breakthrough through Brown Magaga after 23 minutes and held onto their narrow lead through to the break.

The visitors drew level in the 51st minute when defender Chisomo Mpachika rose highest to nod home a well-delivered corner from Muyaba, beating goalkeeper Jeremiah Simfukwe.

Muyaba was at the heart of things again in the 75th minute, breaking through on the left and curling a cross into the box with the outside of his right boot for Stain Davie to head home and put Masters 2-1 ahead.

Just as Masters looked set to hold on for the win, Chifundo Makawa levelled for Moyale Barracks in the 90th minute to secure a share of the spoils.

Masters FC assistant coach Victor Mphande said his side had let a winning opportunity slip.

“We had a chance to win this game in the first half but we allowed Moyale to hit us first. We came back strongly but again lost concentration towards the end,” he said.

Moyale Barracks coach Pritchard Mwansa pointed to defensive lapses as the cause of his side’s frustration on home turf.

“Playing at home, we wanted to win this game and get three points. It’s unfortunate that our plan didn’t work. We will push on to get the results we want in the forthcoming games,” he added.

Muyaba was named player of the match on his first outing for the club.

The result leaves Masters Football Club fifth on the log with 16 points from 10 games, while Moyale Barracks sit ninth with 13 points from the same number of matches.

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