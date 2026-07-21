Mwanamvekha explodes at Malawi reporters in parliament, accusing them of ‘distorting facts’ over CDF loan scheme report

Furious minister tells parliament certain journalists write “negative, negative” stories without verifying facts

Deputy Speaker orders parliamentary media committee to investigate minister’s explosive allegations

Malawi’s Finance Minister launched a blistering attack on the credibility of journalists during a heated session in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, accusing news outlets of “butchering” information on matters of national importance.

Joseph Mwanamvekha rounded on the press after being queried by an opposition legislator over a report in the country’s leading daily newspaper, The Nation, which claimed the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) had received K1.2 billion from government to disburse loans to youths, women and other vulnerable groups under the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The paper had reported that, from the K5 billion annual CDF allocation per constituency, government had earmarked K100 million each towards youth enterprise and women enterprise loans, to be managed by MEDF.

But when the opposition MP pressed the minister on the financing arrangement, Mwanamvekha erupted, dismissing the report outright.

“What is reported is not correct. And again you can confirm with MEDF and you can even summon them, it is very, very important,” the country’s purse keeper thundered at MPs.

He didn’t stop there — turning his fire directly onto individual reporters he accused of pushing an agenda.

“I think we need to take note of this. There are specific reporters, you should look at the articles, there are specific reporters that report negative, negative, I don’t know for whatever reason,” he fumed.

The minister went further, branding the journalists guilty of twisting the truth without ever picking up the phone to check.

“They distort facts and they don’t verify with us, they just go ahead to write for whatever reason — your guess is good as mine,” he said.

Deputy Speaker orders probe into minister’s bombshell claims

The extraordinary outburst prompted First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa to intervene, instructing the chairperson of the parliamentary media and communication committee to launch an investigation into the minister’s allegations.

“Honourable member, you have heard what the Minister of Finance has said. He has actually created some work for your committee,” the Deputy Speaker told the House.

He stressed the seriousness of the claims given their source. “If an allegation is made in this House and is coming from Cabinet, it is a serious allegation. And if indeed that needs to be investigated, honourable member, the chairperson of the committee, please do so and furnish this House with information.”

“We don’t want to be getting distorted information in the country, thank you very much,” Musowa added, bringing the fiery exchange to a close.

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