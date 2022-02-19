Mwanamvekha resigns from Nankhumwa shadow cabinet

Another day, another big blow to Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa as another shadow cabinet minister has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Former Finance minister and Chiradzulu South Legislator, Joseph Mwanamvekha has resigned from the shadow cabinet.

Mwanamveka in a letter sent to Nankhumwa and copied to Speaker of Parliament, says he has done so because the DPP leadership was not consulted, which is contrary to the etiquette and discipline of the party.

On Wednesday, Machinga Likwenu Parliamentarian, Bright Msaka, who is also former Minister of Justice, also distanced himself from the shadow cabinet.

The DPP through its Administrative Secretary, Francis Mphepo, accused Nankhumwa of appointing a shadow cabinet although the party’s constitution does not recognise it.

A legal practitioner, John Gift Mwakhwawa has said Malawi’s Constitution and DPP standing orders do not recognise shadow cabinets.

But Mark Botoman, who Nankhumwa appointed as Minister of Information and Digitisation insists that the shadow cabinet is crucial and those resigning are just exercising their rights.

