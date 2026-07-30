Mwanamvekha rubbishes claims of trade delays and ‘lost’ K27bn loan in fiery Parliament showdown

Malawi’s Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha has moved to shut down mounting speculation over the state of the country’s economic reforms, insisting to Parliament that key trade measures and development financing remain firmly on track — despite growing rumours to the contrary.

Facing tough questions from MPs, Mwanamvekha flatly dismissed claims that trade reforms had stalled, revealing that the relevant trade measures had already been gazetted and branding suggestions of administrative delays as unfounded.

The Minister also moved to quash reports that had sent shockwaves through political circles — claims that a K27 billion development loan from international lenders had been lost.

Mwanamvekha reassured the House that development partners, including the OPEC Fund and the Qatar Fund, remained firmly committed to backing Malawi’s development agenda.

Responding to a barrage of questions from lawmakers, Mwanamvekha sought to set the record straight on both the trade policy measures and the OPEC Fund financing, assuring MPs that government remained fully committed to pushing through reforms designed to strengthen the economy and lure much-needed investment.

The robust exchange comes at a critical time for Malawi’s economy, with lawmakers pressing government on multiple fronts over its handling of key financial partnerships.

Contributing to the heated debate, the MP for Zomba North Benard Awali struck a note of cautious optimism, arguing that while reductions in UK aid pose serious challenges, they also present a rare opportunity for Malawi to fast-track domestic health financing reforms and build a more sustainable, self-sufficient system in the long run.

Meanwhile, the MP for Salima North, Maxwell Edward Mnjemu turned attention to the country’s mineral wealth, calling for greater protection and smarter utilisation of natural resources.

He argued that boosting value addition and adopting more responsible resource management could unlock jobs for young people, drive up foreign exchange earnings, and push Malawi closer to genuine economic self-reliance.

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