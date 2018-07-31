Mwawi to have surgery on broken knee: Malawi netball star praying for healing mercies

Malawian netball superstar Mwawi Kumwenda will have surgery after breaking his right ankle, her Australia club Melbourne Vixens has said.

The 28-year-old Malawian suffered a hyperextension of her left knee when she landed awkwardly during the third quarter of the Round 13 game of the Suncorp Super Netball League match against West Coast Fever on Saturday night, according to the club statement.

“Scans revealed [that] she has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament,” reads part of the statement.

The statement also quotes the team’s head coach Simone McKinnis as having said: “We are really disappointed for Mwawi, who is obviously an integral part of our team, but also such a loved member of the Vixens family.

“The support she has received so far from the players and Vixens support staff is a reflection of the person she is and we will continue that support to ensure a successful rehabilitation programme for as long as it takes.”

Mwawi said she hopes she will not be sidelined for a lengthy period, praying for healing mercies.

The hyperextension represents the biggest setback of Mwawi’s largely injury-free career, and there is no precedent for how quickly she will take to recover.

The 2014 Netball World Cup Player of the Tournament said she remains “positive” and hopes wift recovery.

