MyBucks Banking Corporation cheers and fetes orphans in festive season

MyBucks Banking Corporation has disclosed that it will celebrate this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities by cheering and sharing orphaned and underprivileged children in selected parts of the country.

Already, the bank has donated assorted items to a holistic charitable organization – Everlasting Life Ministries – at Thundu in Zomba.

The donated items include clothes, blankets, groceries and foodstuffs valued above K2 million.

In an interview after making the donation in Zomba on Tuesday, MyBucks Head of Retail and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Banking, Mayamiko Kalizang’oma, said that they believe in giving back to the community; hence, the charity initiative.

“As part of our strategic intent and purpose of being the best digital bank with social impact, we believe in giving back to the community by embracing corporate social responsibility of supporting the needy,” said Kalizang’oma.

He added that, during this year’s festive season, they are looking forward to reaching out to all three regions of the country with the charity initiative.

“MyBucks is pleased to announce that it has taken Christmas to 180 orphans based in all three regions of the country, as part of this charity drive we have been in Zomba, Mzuzu and we will be also in Kasungu and Mzimba to also cheer up other kids,” he said.

Founder of Everlasting Life Ministries, Apostle James Chikopa, hailed MyBucks Banking Corporation for its timely donation at his institution.

“As an institution we were stranded as we had nothing for our children to celebrate this year’s Christmas and we had nowhere to go to get the help, therefore we really appreciate the donation which we have received from MyBucks.

“The donation has come at a very right time and we can confidently say that our children will celebrate the 2021 Christmas,” Chikopa said.

