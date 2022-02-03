MyBucks introduces WhatsApp banking facility

One of the country’s fastest growing banking institutions, MyBucks Banking Corporation, has introduced WhatsApp banking facility on its banking services, as one way of enhancing its digital operations.

The bank’s Head of Retail and SME Banking, Mayamiko Kalizang’oma, said that they decided to introduce the service after noticing that WhatsApp is becoming a household social networking platforms among Malawians, including their customers.

“After conducting a research, we discovered that most of our clients use WhatsApp and we thought it wise to make available the services that would normally require them to visit the banking halls accessible at their fingertips via the WhatsApp platform,” Kalizang’oma said.

He added that, with the latest utility, clients can access their mini statements, check their account balance, loan dues and access their fixed deposit details.

He also said that customers will be able to navigate the nearby ATMs, branch locations, view the banks various products as well as latest offers.

According to him, the development is in line with MyBucks’ vision of becoming the best digital bank in the country.

“This new move is in line with our purpose for existence which is to make people’s lives better through convenient and simplified partnerships, the new facility will enable our clients to access various banking services anytime and anywhere at their convenience.

“To access the new service, our clients will have to add MyBucks WhatsApp line 0999222632 to their contact list, send a Hi to WhatsApp number added and they shall be provided with a prompt list of services available on the platform,” he said.

Kalizang’oma said that they have put in place measures to ensure the safety of their clients when using WhatsApp banking utility; however, he advised the customers not to share their passwords with anyone.

One of the bank’s customers, Patience Perera, hailed her bank for its new technology.

“I feel happy that my bank has introduced WhatsApp banking and it looks it is the most convenient way to access bank services without having going to the bank, having not to stand on a line. We have our phones almost every day and everywhere hence the new service will make banking so easily,” Perera said.

MyBucks Banking Corporation has branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka, Kasungu and Madisi.

The bank has 85 agents and 30 ATMS across the country and it offers various range of banking products and services that include Bancassurance and microfinance products.

