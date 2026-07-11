Mystery driver burns to death as tanker bursts into flames

A mystery driver has burned to death after the fuel tanker he was hurtling along in the dead of night smashed into a road embankment and erupted into a fireball, trapping him inside the blazing wreckage.

The horror smash happened at Chamdimbo along the Chiradzulu–Phalombe Road in southern Malawi, just before midnight on Friday, as the tanker thundered its way from Chiradzulu Boma towards Phalombe.

Cops say the driver ploughed into the embankment after failing to take a sharp bend — with devastating consequences. The impact sent the tanker up in flames, sealing the driver’s fate as he became trapped inside the burning cab.

Chiradzulu police spokesman Hubert Mwangoka said: “Upon reaching Chamdimbo, it is believed the driver failed to navigate a sharp bend and hit a road embankment. The impact caused the tanker to catch fire, trapping the driver inside.”

Rescuers rushed the badly burned victim to Chiradzulu District Hospital — but medics could do nothing to save him, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chillingly, cops still have no idea who he was.

Now officers are racing to identify the doomed driver and trace the owner of the fuel tanker, as investigations into the fireball tragedy continue.

Mwangoka added: “We are appealing to the public for any information that could help identify the deceased or the owner of the tanker. Reports can be made at Chiradzulu Police Station or any nearby police station.”

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