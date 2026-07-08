Reserve Bank of Malawi caught up in $1.1m forex seizure case

The Reserve Bank of Malawi is holding $1.1m (about K1.9bn) in cash seized from two Tanzanian nationals, placing the central bank at the centre of a case that has surfaced as the country grapples with a severe foreign exchange shortage and growing concern over illicit financial flows.

The money was handed to the Reserve Bank for verification after police arrested Paschal Nyanda, 28, and Sanda Donald, 24, who were allegedly found transporting the cash without supporting documentation.

The pair appeared before the Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with illegal exchange of foreign currency with an unauthorised dealer under the Foreign Exchange Act 2025, and with money laundering under the Financial Crimes Act 2017.

They were remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to July 15.

Northern Region police spokesperson Cicilia Mfune said the foreign currency is now in the Reserve Bank’s custody for further verification.

The suspects were arrested on July 1 during a police operation at the Chiweta roadblock in Rumphi district.

Officers intercepted a Mazda Axela travelling from Lilongwe toward Tanzania and allegedly found the $1.1m concealed inside the vehicle.

Police said the men could not produce documentation authorising possession of the currency, prompting the seizure of both the cash and the vehicle.

The case lands at a delicate moment for Malawi’s monetary authorities. In May, the Reserve Bank acknowledged that limited foreign exchange reserves were constraining its ability to meet demand from critical sectors including fuel, medicines and industrial raw materials.

A sum of this size moving outside the formal banking system is likely to sharpen scrutiny of informal forex trading, cross-border cash smuggling and money laundering, though authorities have yet to disclose the money’s origin, its ownership, or any link to wider criminal networks.

The episode also revives longstanding concerns over illicit financial flows, which independent estimates suggest cost Malawi far more than any single seizure.

Global Financial Integrity has calculated that the country lost an average of $626m a year — roughly K1.1tn — through such flows between 2013 and 2022, totalling $6.26bn over the decade, with trade mis-invoicing identified as a principal channel.

Economists argue that this leakage compounds Malawi’s fiscal strain directly: lost revenue widens the financing gap, deepens the forex shortage, and pushes the country further toward borrowing, at a time when public debt already stands at approximately K22.4tn.

The Reserve Bank has not indicated whether the seized funds will be forfeited to the state, returned to their owners, or retained as evidence pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :