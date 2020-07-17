Mystery surrounds Chunara involvement in Chisale arrest: Why Asian businessperson is not arrested?

Mystery surrounds the status of Ahmed Chunara, owner of Prestige Import and Export who implicated powerful personal bodyguard to former president Peter Mutharika over the K5 billion (about $7m) cement import deal.

While Chunara’s confession to Police over Chisale’s involvement in the purchase of imported cement using Mutharika’s duty free status as sitting president then led to Chisale’s arrest, Chunara, as an accomplice is scott free.

A senior Police Officer close to the investigation expressed surprise that instead of arresting Chunara as an accomplice in the case, only Chisale is facing the music.

“We recommended that Chunara should also be arrested and charged with the same offenses as Chisale but other big people said we should ‘let him go at the moment’. I wonder why?” said the officer.

“Yes Chisale should be arrested and others who took part in this scam but why should we spare Chunara? Because he is Indian? Justice should be for all, even Amwenye [Indians] should face the law,” he added.

“If the two were involved both of them should be in jail and face the same charges. Why do Malawians hate each other. Get me correct, I am not backing Chisale, but let’s not look the other side when a crime has been committed by Indians or even people of other races, justice should be for all,” he added.

Some analysts believe that Chunara may have been used by police to get to Chisale and other people involved in the cement scandal.

This comes after former minister Yunus Mussa observed that the State is giving the impression that it is only indigenous Malawians who can be kept in police cells while Malawians of Asian origin on the list of suspects are only interrogated but not detained.

Chunara, was only questioned and released after he revealed to police that the imports were initiated by Chisale.

On Friday, police arrested the former deputy commissioner general of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Roza Mbilizi, for facilitating the importation of the duty-free cement.

Records show that the MRA gave Mutharika the clearance to make the duty-free cement importations in three tranches, with each consignment valued at $2.24 million.

Mutharika has denied knowing about the scheme which saw cement for construction of his private property imported duty free.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said police are interrogating several other people on the matter.

“When investigations are ripe, we will inform the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba has said the graft-busting body will start preliminary investigations in the matter.

Newly elected President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who in his inaugural speech pledged to deal with corruption, said that before the country of 19.13 million people can begin to rebuild, it must clear the rubble of corruption.

“I will challenge the leadership of judiciary to do more to root out the culture of corruption and selective justice that has shipwrecked too many of our lowest courts,” he said.

Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), now in the opposition, claims there is political persecution against its members, a claim which Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has dismissed as trivial.

