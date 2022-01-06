Mzati Media Centre embarks on youth economic empowerment drive

Privately-owned Mzati Media Centre has embarked on an ambitious youth economic empowerment drive and has since introduced hands-on training in television production (video shooting and editing), radio production, graphic designing, computer fundamental and drone lessons targeting young people from Mulanje.

The Centre’s public relations officer Mercy Madzi said the major objective of the training is to empower young people with skills that can enable them attain economic independence.

“The training will be offered to 50 youths from Mulanje district who upon completion will be awarded certificate of attendance. The training sessions will commence on January 10, 2022 and will run until June 15, 2022,” said Madzi.

Mzati Media Centre is subsidiary of Mzati Television and radio, which is based in Mulanje.

Madzi said the training is critical, as it will equip the participants with skills and knowledge necessary for living an independent life.

“It is important for the one to attend these trainings as he/she will have wider knowledge and skills on television production, graphic designing, radio production, which will enable them to earn money on their own and live independent life rather than relying on government for job offering. We want the youths to be independent, hence narrowing unemployment gab,” she explained.

She added that institution will offer job opportunities to some of the participants who will do well in the training.

Madzi indicated that only a limited number of participants will be allowed in compliance with the Covid-19 prevention measures.

She said the participants will be required to pay a small training fee, which she described as “affordable considering that we are in Covid-19 era.”

“We commend the government for always being in forefront in supporting the youths, but still more, there is a lot to be done. There is a need of collaborating effort the gap in youth empowerment if we are to develop this nation,” she said.

The media centre will also conduct extra-curricular activities aimed at protecting and conserving the environment such as tree planting initiatives and cleaning-up campaigns.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!